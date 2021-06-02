Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $28.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. 800,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

