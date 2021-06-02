Tellurian Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,107 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,056 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $2,893,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 172,735 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 506,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,614,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

