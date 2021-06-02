Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells $1,326,400.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 828.50.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.