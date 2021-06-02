Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,172,909 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $13,289,058.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,327,739 shares of company stock worth $121,787,328. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

