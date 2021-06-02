Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.98

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 253801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 109.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

