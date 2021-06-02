Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,286 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $623.90 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.90, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

