Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Tether has a total market capitalization of $61.77 billion and $80.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00066549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00280945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00186961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.01058539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,850.88 or 0.99733812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 61,755,989,372 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

