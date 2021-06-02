Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff Sells 976 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TCBI opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.93.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 70.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.