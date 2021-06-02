Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14.
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
