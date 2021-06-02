Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Up 29.0% in May

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the April 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Thales has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

