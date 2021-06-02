The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to post earnings per share of $2.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.76 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,580. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.07. The Allstate has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

