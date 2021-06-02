The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,070. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.