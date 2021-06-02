The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.46.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

