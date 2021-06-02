The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $390.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.92 and a twelve month high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

