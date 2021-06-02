The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.81. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 66,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

