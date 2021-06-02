The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.81. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 66,214 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.84.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

