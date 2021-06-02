The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,275,000 after buying an additional 687,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock worth $594,636,066. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.