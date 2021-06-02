The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 797,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 29th total of 582,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of 99.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

