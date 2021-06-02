The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 3.3% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.01. The company had a trading volume of 113,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.57. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

