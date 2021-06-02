The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNST. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Honest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

