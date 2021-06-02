The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 21st

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

The Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 41.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

IPG opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

