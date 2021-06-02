The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 1.2% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 96,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

