The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.