The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of The Kroger worth $38,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

