The Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect The Lovesac to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Lovesac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOVE stock opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

