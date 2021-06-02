The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.10 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 94,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 60,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

