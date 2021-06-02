The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 47.9% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

