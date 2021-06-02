The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

