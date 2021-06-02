The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,966 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,856,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

