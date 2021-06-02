The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

