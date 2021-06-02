The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Meritor worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $23,151,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $11,449,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

