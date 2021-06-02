The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

