The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of The New York Times worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The New York Times by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

