The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth about $47,038,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in LivaNova by 687.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

