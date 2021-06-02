The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

