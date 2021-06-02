The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 16,747 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,747 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

