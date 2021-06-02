The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.86.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG traded down $5.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.81. The stock had a trading volume of 430,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.70.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.