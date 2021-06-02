The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Timken alerts:

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares in the company, valued at $30,614,516.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.69.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.