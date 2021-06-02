The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The York Water were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The York Water by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

