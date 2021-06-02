Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

