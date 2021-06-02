Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $38,456.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $38,456.00 and approximately $132,383.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.83 or 0.00495529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

