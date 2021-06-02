thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.50 ($11.18) and traded as high as €9.78 ($11.51). thyssenkrupp shares last traded at €9.67 ($11.38), with a volume of 1,131,285 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.87 ($15.14).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.70.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.