Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Trading Down 10.7%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI) dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 106,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 38,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a PE ratio of -9.49.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

