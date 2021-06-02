Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine Sells 2,832 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

