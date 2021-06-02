Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine Sells 2,832 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TMP opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.98.
Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 802.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
Tompkins Financial Company Profile
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.
