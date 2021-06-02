Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Total were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Total by 22.5% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Total by 83.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.94%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

