Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 19,771 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,583% compared to the typical volume of 737 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ayro by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ayro in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ayro stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

