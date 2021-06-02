TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $8.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million.

TACT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $122.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

