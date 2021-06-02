TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TAC. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,110,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

