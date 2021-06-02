Travis D. Stice Sells 20,000 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.44. 2,702,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

