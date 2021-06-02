Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.