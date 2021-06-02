Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

