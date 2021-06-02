Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.06

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

